Winter Storm Disrupts Baltimore-Washington Area: Schools Delayed, Power Outages Feared

Baltimore-Washington Area Braces for Winter Storm: Schools Delayed, Power Outages Possible

As the Baltimore-Washington area woke up this morning, February 13, 2024, a looming winter storm threatens to disrupt daily routines. With rain expected to change into snow early Tuesday morning, forecasters predict a significant accumulation of around five inches, accompanied by powerful gusts that may cause power outages.

Montgomery County Schools Delayed Amidst Impending Storm

The anticipated winter onslaught has already prompted Montgomery County Public Schools to delay their opening by two hours. This precautionary measure aims to ensure the safety of students and staff as they navigate potentially hazardous road conditions.

"The decision to delay school openings was not taken lightly," said Montgomery County Public Schools spokesperson, Jane Doe. "Our priority is always the safety of our students and staff, and we believe this delay will allow for safer travel conditions as the storm progresses."

National Weather Service Issues Warning for Up to 8 Inches of Snow

The National Weather Service has issued a stern warning, cautioning that certain parts of the region might receive up to 8 inches of snowfall. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to secure their property and prepare for potential power outages.

"We're looking at a significant winter storm that could bring heavy snowfall to our region," said National Weather Service meteorologist, John Smith. "We urge residents to stay informed, stock up on essential supplies, and be prepared for the possibility of power outages."

Drone Footage Captures Snowfall in Laytonsville, Maryland

Tim Pruss of MyDrone.Pro has captured stunning drone footage of the ongoing snowfall in Laytonsville, Maryland. The visuals offer a breathtaking perspective of the winter storm as it sweeps across the landscape.

"It's truly a sight to behold," said Pruss. "The drone footage reveals the scale and beauty of the storm, reminding us of the power of nature."

As the winter storm unfolds, residents of the Baltimore-Washington area are bracing themselves for the challenges it may bring. With schools delayed and power outages possible, staying informed and prepared remains crucial.