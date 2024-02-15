Winter Embrace: West Virginia Braces for President's Day Weekend Snowfall

As the calendar edges closer to President's Day weekend, West Virginia braces for a wintry embrace that promises to layer its landscapes in white. The forecast, a blend of anticipation and concern, speaks of snowfall expected by Friday night, a prelude to a weekend that may test both patience and preparedness. The National Weather Service has cast its predictions wide, foreseeing widespread snow across the state, a continuation of the winter's capricious moods after parts of West Virginia received up to 8 inches earlier this week.

Advertisment

A Cold Front on the Horizon

With an eye on the skies and another on the roads, residents and travelers are advised to gear up for a windy cold front, succeeded by a separate storm slated to bring snow to the region this weekend. The timing is critical, with the bulk of snowfall anticipated between late Friday night and mid-morning Saturday, potentially coating secondary roads and challenging early risers. Main roads are expected to remain wet initially, but a nighttime refreeze on less-traveled paths looms as a cautionary tale. The weather narrative also hints at another winter storm brewing around February 23, adding a note of suspense to the season's unfolding story.

Travel Impacts and Preparations

Advertisment

The imminent snow is more than a meteorological event; it's a logistical puzzle, especially for those planning to travel. The transition from rain to snow late Friday is expected to impact travel, particularly from late Friday into early Saturday. The critical factor will be road temperatures, with wet snow anticipated but likely melting on roads still warm from the day. However, as dawn breaks on Saturday, road temperatures are expected to edge close to freezing, with air temperatures dipping into the mid-20s, potentially heralding icy patches. While the exact amounts of snow accumulation remain a topic of speculation among weather models, the consensus suggests a tangible layer by Saturday morning. For those looking to stay ahead of the weather, the StormTracker 13 app promises timely updates and alerts.

Regional Forecasts and Variations

The snow's reach across West Virginia is expected to be uneven, painting a varied picture of winter's touch across the state. The Interstate 79 Corridor, home to Clarksburg, Weston, and Morgantown, is braced for about 2 inches of snow, setting the scene for a winter wonderland albeit with manageable challenges. To the east, the more mountainous counties are forecasted to receive 2-4 inches, a testament to the region's elevation and its embrace of winter's offerings. Meanwhile, central counties west of I-79 might see closer to an inch, with western and southernmost counties expecting less than an inch. This gradient of snowfall not only speaks to the state's diverse geography but also to the varying degrees of preparedness required across communities.