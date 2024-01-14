en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Weather

Winter Demand for Firewood Surges: An Unexpected Benefit from Storm-Felled Trees

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:39 pm EST
Winter Demand for Firewood Surges: An Unexpected Benefit from Storm-Felled Trees

As the mercury dips, the demand for wood-burning fireplaces has surged, transforming them into an essential source of warmth indoors. Todd Rickert, a renowned name from Rickert Landscaping and Tree Service, reports a significant rise in customers purchasing firewood to brace against the biting cold.

Rickert’s Advice – Look for the Cracks

With years of experience under his belt, Rickert advises buyers to examine the firewood carefully before purchasing. The presence of cracks, he explains, are clear indicators of dryness. This essential characteristic allows for easier ignition and efficient burning, making the firewood an effective source of heat.

Supply Source – A Storm’s Silver Lining

The bulk of Rickert’s firewood supply comes from an unexpected source – trees that fell victim to the Father’s Day storm, wreaking havoc on houses, backyards, and fences. The destructive storm left a trail of damage, but also provided ample dry wood, ideal for burning.

Preventive Measures for Future Storms

Reflecting on the storm’s impact, Rickert emphasizes the importance of proactive tree inspections. Preventive measures, he suggests, can help avert potential damage from future storms. The storm may have left behind a surprising benefit – firewood for the cold season – but it also underscored the value of regular tree maintenance and inspection.

0
Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Weather

See more
52 seconds ago
Fair Weather Ahead for UAE Amid Rising Demand for Visa Changes
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is poised for a fair weather outlook, according to forecasts from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Partial cloudiness is expected over some regions, with the likelihood of humidity during nighttime and early morning in internal and coastal areas. The UAE’s two most populous cities, Abu Dhabi and Dubai, will
Fair Weather Ahead for UAE Amid Rising Demand for Visa Changes
Air Canada Flight Delayed due to Onboard Disturbance; Individual Arrested
14 mins ago
Air Canada Flight Delayed due to Onboard Disturbance; Individual Arrested
Humane Society of North Texas Issues Vital Advice for Pet Owners Amid Extreme Weather
17 mins ago
Humane Society of North Texas Issues Vital Advice for Pet Owners Amid Extreme Weather
Arctic Cold Front Spurs Consumer Rush, Challenges Supermarkets in Dallas and Fort Worth
6 mins ago
Arctic Cold Front Spurs Consumer Rush, Challenges Supermarkets in Dallas and Fort Worth
Memphis Organizations Open Warming Center Amid Severe Weather Conditions
7 mins ago
Memphis Organizations Open Warming Center Amid Severe Weather Conditions
Lake Oswego Declares State of Emergency Following Tragic Fatality in Winter Storm
12 mins ago
Lake Oswego Declares State of Emergency Following Tragic Fatality in Winter Storm
Latest Headlines
World News
Costly Decarbonisation Project Sparks Controversy in Scotland
11 seconds
Costly Decarbonisation Project Sparks Controversy in Scotland
Trinidad's Integrity Commission Faces Lawsuit Over Terminated Probe
27 seconds
Trinidad's Integrity Commission Faces Lawsuit Over Terminated Probe
Women's Tour Down Under: A Leap Towards Parity and Sarah Gigante's Inspiring Victory
46 seconds
Women's Tour Down Under: A Leap Towards Parity and Sarah Gigante's Inspiring Victory
Dundee's 'Hello Lamp Post' Initiative: A Costly Climate Conversation?
51 seconds
Dundee's 'Hello Lamp Post' Initiative: A Costly Climate Conversation?
India in Focus: Political March, Weather Woes, and International Developments
57 seconds
India in Focus: Political March, Weather Woes, and International Developments
Superior Performance by Iowa State Cyclones Leads to Victory Over Oklahoma State Cowboys
1 min
Superior Performance by Iowa State Cyclones Leads to Victory Over Oklahoma State Cowboys
Oregon Ducks Outplay California Golden Bears in a High-Stakes College Basketball Match
2 mins
Oregon Ducks Outplay California Golden Bears in a High-Stakes College Basketball Match
New York Team Triumphs Over Memphis in Thrilling Basketball Match
2 mins
New York Team Triumphs Over Memphis in Thrilling Basketball Match
Washington Triumphs over Atlanta in Professional Basketball Showdown
2 mins
Washington Triumphs over Atlanta in Professional Basketball Showdown
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
10 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
26 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
26 mins
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
39 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
43 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
48 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app