Winter Demand for Firewood Surges: An Unexpected Benefit from Storm-Felled Trees

As the mercury dips, the demand for wood-burning fireplaces has surged, transforming them into an essential source of warmth indoors. Todd Rickert, a renowned name from Rickert Landscaping and Tree Service, reports a significant rise in customers purchasing firewood to brace against the biting cold.

Rickert’s Advice – Look for the Cracks

With years of experience under his belt, Rickert advises buyers to examine the firewood carefully before purchasing. The presence of cracks, he explains, are clear indicators of dryness. This essential characteristic allows for easier ignition and efficient burning, making the firewood an effective source of heat.

Supply Source – A Storm’s Silver Lining

The bulk of Rickert’s firewood supply comes from an unexpected source – trees that fell victim to the Father’s Day storm, wreaking havoc on houses, backyards, and fences. The destructive storm left a trail of damage, but also provided ample dry wood, ideal for burning.

Preventive Measures for Future Storms

Reflecting on the storm’s impact, Rickert emphasizes the importance of proactive tree inspections. Preventive measures, he suggests, can help avert potential damage from future storms. The storm may have left behind a surprising benefit – firewood for the cold season – but it also underscored the value of regular tree maintenance and inspection.