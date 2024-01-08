Winter Bird Count: Decline at Feeders and Record Highs for Waterfowl

In the heart of winter, the birdwatchers’ ritual of annual bird count has unfolded a surprising narrative. Kincardine compiler, James Turland, has reported a significant decline in the sightings of birds at feeders. This dip in numbers is linked to the milder and more open winter weather, causing the birds to disperse more widely and reducing their visibility.

Weather Conditions and Bird Behaviour

The winter season has always been a significant determinant of bird behaviour. However, the recent trends have indicated a shift. The weather, usually harsh and restricting, has been unusually mild and open. This change in conditions has prompted a broader dispersal of the bird populations, making them less concentrated around feeders and thereby harder to spot.

Record Highs Amidst Decline

Despite the overall reduction in feeder bird numbers, there’s a silver lining. Saugeen Shores compiler, Kiah Jasper, has reported an increase in waterfowl and gull numbers, leading to record high counts for several species. This surge in aquatic bird populations is attributed to the lack of frozen water during the count period. It’s a rarity for the time of year, as large freeze-ups are usually expected in the months of November and December.

Implications of the Findings

The observations from the bird count are a testament to the significant variations in bird behaviour and populations due to weather conditions. The decline at feeders is a clear indication of how warmer winters can alter the habits of birds, affecting their visibility and count. On the other hand, the record highs for waterfowl and gulls underscore the impact of the lack of frozen water on aquatic bird populations. The unusual surge in these species points towards the adaptability of nature and its inhabitants in the face of changing conditions.