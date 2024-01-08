en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Weather

Winter Bird Count: Decline at Feeders and Record Highs for Waterfowl

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:56 pm EST
Winter Bird Count: Decline at Feeders and Record Highs for Waterfowl

In the heart of winter, the birdwatchers’ ritual of annual bird count has unfolded a surprising narrative. Kincardine compiler, James Turland, has reported a significant decline in the sightings of birds at feeders. This dip in numbers is linked to the milder and more open winter weather, causing the birds to disperse more widely and reducing their visibility.

Weather Conditions and Bird Behaviour

The winter season has always been a significant determinant of bird behaviour. However, the recent trends have indicated a shift. The weather, usually harsh and restricting, has been unusually mild and open. This change in conditions has prompted a broader dispersal of the bird populations, making them less concentrated around feeders and thereby harder to spot.

Record Highs Amidst Decline

Despite the overall reduction in feeder bird numbers, there’s a silver lining. Saugeen Shores compiler, Kiah Jasper, has reported an increase in waterfowl and gull numbers, leading to record high counts for several species. This surge in aquatic bird populations is attributed to the lack of frozen water during the count period. It’s a rarity for the time of year, as large freeze-ups are usually expected in the months of November and December.

Implications of the Findings

The observations from the bird count are a testament to the significant variations in bird behaviour and populations due to weather conditions. The decline at feeders is a clear indication of how warmer winters can alter the habits of birds, affecting their visibility and count. On the other hand, the record highs for waterfowl and gulls underscore the impact of the lack of frozen water on aquatic bird populations. The unusual surge in these species points towards the adaptability of nature and its inhabitants in the face of changing conditions.

0
Weather Wildlife
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Weather

See more
6 mins ago
DoorDash Suspends Operations Amid Blizzard Warnings in Southeast Colorado
In response to an impending blizzard in southeast Colorado, DoorDash has activated its ‘Severe Weather Protocol,’ suspending operations in the regions worst affected by the harsh weather conditions. With the blizzard warnings issued to cover areas including La Junta, Lamar, Trinidad, Las Animas, and Ordway, many major highways have been closed in anticipation of the
DoorDash Suspends Operations Amid Blizzard Warnings in Southeast Colorado
Rains Unleash Flood Havoc in Guachipas, Salta, Argentina
21 mins ago
Rains Unleash Flood Havoc in Guachipas, Salta, Argentina
Flash Floods in Victoria: A Test of Resilience Amid Natural Disaster
29 mins ago
Flash Floods in Victoria: A Test of Resilience Amid Natural Disaster
Man Survives Lightning Strike: A Stark Reminder of Nature's Fury
8 mins ago
Man Survives Lightning Strike: A Stark Reminder of Nature's Fury
Record-Breaking Sargassum Detected in Central Atlantic
9 mins ago
Record-Breaking Sargassum Detected in Central Atlantic
Victoria's Town of Yea Cut Off Due to Flooding: SES Prioritizes Safety
13 mins ago
Victoria's Town of Yea Cut Off Due to Flooding: SES Prioritizes Safety
Latest Headlines
World News
Sacramento Welcomes The Teetotalist, Its First Alcohol-Free Bar, for Dry January
1 min
Sacramento Welcomes The Teetotalist, Its First Alcohol-Free Bar, for Dry January
The End of an Era: Rugby Legend JPR Williams Passes Away at 74
1 min
The End of an Era: Rugby Legend JPR Williams Passes Away at 74
A Wave of Change: Recent Management and Roster Shifts in Professional Sports
2 mins
A Wave of Change: Recent Management and Roster Shifts in Professional Sports
Osvaldo Alonso: The End of an MLS Era
3 mins
Osvaldo Alonso: The End of an MLS Era
Latest Rankings Unveil Top Teams in Ohio Girls High School Basketball
3 mins
Latest Rankings Unveil Top Teams in Ohio Girls High School Basketball
Tammy Slaton of '1000-Lb Sisters' Addresses Cruel Social Media Criticism
3 mins
Tammy Slaton of '1000-Lb Sisters' Addresses Cruel Social Media Criticism
Congressional Budget Agreement: Averting a Shutdown and Upholding National Priorities
4 mins
Congressional Budget Agreement: Averting a Shutdown and Upholding National Priorities
Nebraska Football Legend Frank Solich and Former Marshall Player Randy Moss Inducted into College Football Hall of Fame
5 mins
Nebraska Football Legend Frank Solich and Former Marshall Player Randy Moss Inducted into College Football Hall of Fame
TikTok Star Susi Vidal Battles Valley Fever: Climate Change Implicated
6 mins
TikTok Star Susi Vidal Battles Valley Fever: Climate Change Implicated
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
3 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
5 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
7 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
10 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
12 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
12 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
12 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
12 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
13 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app