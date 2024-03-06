Winnebago County Announces Weekly Outdoor Warning Siren Tests Starting March 16

In a sign that spring is on the horizon in Northeast Wisconsin, Winnebago County officials have declared the commencement of weekly outdoor warning siren tests. Set to begin at noon on March 16, these tests are a critical component of the county's emergency preparedness strategy, scheduled to occur every Saturday through September.

Understanding the Purpose of Siren Tests

The primary purpose behind these weekly tests is to ensure that the outdoor warning sirens are functioning correctly. These sirens serve as an essential alert system designed to warn individuals who are outdoors to seek immediate shelter in the event of severe weather or other significant threats. Winnebago County emergency management officials emphasize the importance of these tests in maintaining a high level of readiness within the community.

Indoor Preparedness Recommendations

Alongside the outdoor siren tests, county officials are advocating for residents to enhance their indoor preparedness measures. A key suggestion is the acquisition of a NOAA Weather Radio, which provides continuous weather information and can be a vital tool in receiving timely alerts. Furthermore, the FOX 11 Weather App is recommended for residents to stay informed of severe weather alerts regardless of their location, adding an additional layer of safety.

Conditions for Test Cancellation

While the siren tests are scheduled to take place every Saturday, officials have noted that certain conditions, such as severe weather or other serious situations, will lead to the cancellation of these tests. This precaution is taken to avoid confusion and ensure that, in real emergencies, the sirens' activation is clearly recognized as a signal for immediate action. Residents are encouraged to stay informed about test schedules and any changes that may occur.

As Winnebago County braces for the return of spring, the initiation of the outdoor warning siren tests marks a significant step in reinforcing community safety. These tests, coupled with recommendations for indoor preparedness, underscore the county's commitment to ensuring that residents are well-equipped to respond to severe weather and other emergencies. By fostering a culture of readiness, Winnebago County aims to minimize the impact of such events on its community.