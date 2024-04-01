West Bengal Storm Crisis: Governor CV Ananda Bose Vow Support After Jalpaiguri Devastation

Following a devastating storm in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri, which resulted in the tragic loss of five lives and left over 200 people homeless, Governor and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have visited the affected areas, promising comprehensive relief and rehabilitation efforts. This sudden natural calamity has not only caused significant property damage but also brought to light the importance of swift political and administrative responses to such disasters.

Advertisment

Immediate Response and Relief Efforts

In the wake of the storm, both the Governor and the Chief Minister made prompt visits to the impacted regions, assessing the damage and coordinating with local authorities to ensure timely aid. Chief Minister Banerjee, who arrived in the northern districts on Sunday night, made her way to the hospital to oversee the treatment of the injured and interacted with bereaved families, expressing her shock at the scale of the devastation. Governor Bose, arriving early Monday, echoed the sentiment of solidarity, engaging in discussions with national disaster management officials and local representatives to evaluate and expedite the relief process.

Political Commitment Amidst Natural Calamity

The disaster's occurrence has stirred a political mobilization, with leaders from various parties visiting the affected locales, thereby highlighting the storm's significant political implications, especially with upcoming elections in the affected districts. Chief Minister Banerjee announced the establishment of 220 relief camps in the Alipurduar district, showcasing a swift administrative response to the emergency. Additionally, the involvement of the National Disaster Management Authority and the promise of adequate compensation for the victims' families from the Governor underline the high-level attention the crisis has received.