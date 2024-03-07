Urgent Flood Warnings Issued for New Hampshire, Maine Rivers Amid Heavy Rainfall

As relentless rains continue to drench New Hampshire and Maine, the National Weather Service in Portland has issued flood warnings for several rivers, including the Pemigewasset River at Woodstock and Plymouth, the Saco River at Conway, and others, putting local communities on high alert. These warnings, effective for Thursday, March 7, 2024, signify the critical nature of the current weather situation, which has been exacerbated by a combination of melting snow and heavy rainfall.

Rising River Levels Pose Immediate Threat

According to the latest forecasts, the Pemigewasset River at Woodstock is anticipated to experience minor flooding, with Route 175 expected to be submerged under a foot of water at Cox Farm Road. Campgrounds along the river are also at risk. Similarly, the Saco River at Conway is set to rise significantly, posing threats to properties and camping areas. The Suncook River at North Chichester and the Pemigewasset River at Plymouth are also under flood warnings, with potential damage to homes, roads, and local infrastructure expected.

Precautionary Measures and Preparedness Actions

The National Weather Service advises residents in the affected areas to exercise extreme caution and avoid driving through flooded roads under the "turn around, don't drown" directive. Local authorities are likely to take emergency actions to mitigate the impact, including road closures and evacuations in vulnerable areas. Residents are urged to closely monitor the situation and heed any advisories or instructions issued by local officials.

Weather Outlook and Further Warnings

Looking ahead, the weather forecast suggests continued rainfall with the potential for additional flooding. A storm system approaching over the weekend could exacerbate conditions, bringing a mix of rain and snow, particularly to areas north of the Lakes Region. With ground already saturated and rivers at or near flood stage, the situation remains precarious. The National Weather Service will continue to monitor river levels and weather patterns, issuing updates as necessary.

The current flood warnings underscore the unpredictable nature of early spring weather in New England and the importance of preparedness. As communities brace for potential flooding, the situation serves as a reminder of the power of nature and the need for vigilance during such weather events. Residents are encouraged to stay informed and ready to act quickly to protect their safety and property.