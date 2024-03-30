Unusual Weather Phenomenon Over Vasco da Gama Bridge: Potential Tornado in Lisbon

Motorists were treated to an extraordinary sight this Thursday afternoon as a potential tornado or waterspout formed near the Vasco da Gama Bridge in Lisbon, Portugal. This rare event, captured in stunning footage by onlookers, highlights an unusual weather phenomenon for Europe, particularly in an urban setting like Lisbon.

Witnessing the Unseen

The occurrence was recorded on 28 March 2024, when drivers and pedestrians crossing the Vasco da Gama Bridge, Europe's second-longest bridge, observed a swirling column of mist and spray. Such waterspouts, although similar to tornadoes, are a rarity in this region, especially one of this magnitude. This spectacle provided a unique opportunity for local residents and weather enthusiasts to witness a phenomenon more commonly associated with other parts of the world.

Understanding Waterspouts and Tornadoes

Waterspouts and tornadoes, while similar in appearance, typically form under different conditions. Tornadoes are more common over land and can be a part of severe weather systems, whereas waterspouts usually occur over water bodies and can be less intense. However, both can pose significant dangers, depending on their size and strength. The event in Lisbon serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of weather and the importance of preparedness for all types of weather phenomena.