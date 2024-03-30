Unseasonable Storm Sweeps Southwestern Coast: Rain, Snow, and Flooding Impact Multiple States

An unseasonably cold and vigorous storm system swept through the southwestern Pacific Coast this weekend, leading to significant weather events across California and extending into other states. Forecasters issued warnings for rain, flash flooding, and snow, with areas like Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, and Ventura Counties already impacted by heavy rainfall. The system, characterized by its strength and widespread effects, is expected to bring further precipitation and possibly severe weather conditions as it moves inland.

Immediate Impacts and Warnings

The National Weather Service in San Diego issued a flash flood warning early Saturday, highlighting the potential for severe flooding, especially in the southwestern regions of California. Los Angeles reported receiving one to two inches of rain by Saturday morning, a significant amount that raised concerns over flash floods and mudslides. Forecasters also noted that the Transverse Ranges and Sierra Nevada might experience heavy snowfall, with predictions of one to three feet of snow above 6,000 feet and even higher amounts possible above 7,500 feet. Windy conditions, including gusts of 50 to 60 miles per hour, added to the storm's intensity, leading to short-term blizzard conditions in mountain areas.

Expansion and Progression of the Storm

Arizona prepared for heavy rain over the weekend, with western parts of the state bracing for significant precipitation overnight into Sunday. Wind advisories were issued, underscoring the storm's expansive reach.