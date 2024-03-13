Unprecedented Floods Engulf Australia's Largest Sheep Station Amid Record WA Rainfall

Record-breaking rainfall in Western Australia has caused widespread flooding, affecting the largest operating sheep station in Australia, Rawlinna, and sparking serious welfare concerns for seven missing people, including four children. This catastrophic weather event has resulted in the closure of major transport routes and prompted an emergency response.

Historic Rainfall Causes Catastrophic Flooding

Over the weekend, parts of Western Australia experienced more than half a year's worth of rain in just 24 hours, with Rawlinna recording over 155mm. This intense downpour has submerged vast areas, including Australia's largest sheep station, Rawlinna, located about 400 km east of Kalgoorlie-Boulder.

Station manager Jimmy Wood reported that everything on the station is underwater, necessitating helicopter evacuations for some individuals. Additionally, the weather system has battered Christmas Island with strong winds and heavy storms, with expectations of it moving towards the Pilbara coast.

Impact on Transportation and Communications

The deluge has led to the closure of the Eyre Highway and the Trans-Australian Railway, disrupting essential transport and supply routes between Perth and the eastern states. The highway is expected to remain shut for several days, posing significant challenges for logistics and emergency relief efforts.

Police have expressed "serious welfare concerns" for seven people, including elderly drivers and children, who are currently unaccounted for amidst the floods. Authorities are scrambling to restore communications and access to the hardest-hit areas, while the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) predicts up to 130mm more rain, potentially exacerbating the already dire situation.

Community and Emergency Response

The community around Rawlinna and broader Western Australia has rallied together, with emergency services working tirelessly to respond to the crisis. The unprecedented nature of this flooding event has prompted a significant emergency response, including the use of helicopters for evacuations and the delivery of supplies to isolated areas.

Efforts are ongoing to locate and assist the missing individuals, with concerns for their safety mounting as the situation remains critical. The BoM and local authorities continue to issue warnings and updates, urging the public to stay informed and avoid affected areas.

As Western Australia grapples with the aftermath of this historic flooding, the focus is on recovery and supporting those directly impacted. The full extent of the damage to infrastructure, homes, and the agricultural sector, including the vast sheep farming operations at Rawlinna, is yet to be fully realized.

However, the resilience of the community and the swift response by emergency services provide a glimmer of hope amidst the devastation. This event underscores the challenges posed by extreme weather conditions and the importance of preparedness and adaptation in the face of changing climate patterns.