UK Braces for 72-Hour Snowfall Blitz: WXCharts Predicts Freezing Weather Post-Easter Warmth

Following a brief spell of warmer weather across the UK, WXCharts forecasts a dramatic shift, plunging several regions into freezing conditions with continuous snowfall slated to begin on April 2. The weather anomaly is expected to last precisely three days, covering areas like Inverness and Fort William in a thick blanket of snow, with potential snowfall rates reaching 1cm per hour.

Imminent Cold Snap Post-Warm Easter

After experiencing temperatures soaring up to 16C, the UK is on the verge of a significant weather reversal. According to WXCharts, using Metdesk data, the snow is set to accumulate from the early hours of April 2 around Inverness, spreading across the north of Britain. The cold spell is forecasted to persist until April 5, with temperatures ranging between 0 to -1C.

Deputy chief meteorologist, Dan Harris, highlights the uncertainty in the longer-range forecast but suggests that the weather will remain unsettled, especially in southern areas, early April. The Met Office's long-range forecast echoes this sentiment, predicting ongoing unsettled weather with potential snowfall over high ground in the north. This forecast indicates a division between the milder, wetter conditions in the south and colder, snowy conditions in the north.