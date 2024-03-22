Twin Winter Storms to Unleash Snow, Wind, Floods Across Northern U.S.

Two formidable winter storms are set to sweep through many parts of the northern United States, starting this Friday and continuing into next week. These storms are anticipated to deliver a significant mix of heavy snow, strong winds, severe thunderstorms, and flash flooding, affecting millions of residents across the region. With winter alerts already in place for 32 million people, the approaching weather conditions highlight a critical period of preparation and caution for those in the storms' paths.

Storm One: Swift and Snowy

The first of the two storms is expected to move quickly, bringing snowfall to eastern Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan by Friday, and reaching the interior Northeast and New England by Saturday. Light to moderate snow, amounting to 2 to 7 inches, will blanket an area stretching from the Upper Midwest to the Great Lakes overnight. Northern New England is bracing for even heavier snowfall, with predictions of 12 to 18 inches by Saturday night. This initial storm underscores the need for readiness among communities, as it sets the stage for a challenging weekend of winter weather.

Storm Two: Intensifying Impact

The second storm, starting Sunday, is forecasted to bring more significant snow accumulations and stronger winds to the Upper Midwest than its predecessor, particularly impacting North and South Dakota, Minnesota, and northern Wisconsin. By Monday, the storm is expected to slow and strengthen over the Upper Midwest, continuing to unleash continuous snow and strong wind gusts across the Dakotas and Minnesota until at least midday Tuesday. Snow accumulations could reach 12 to 18 inches in parts of Minnesota, including the Minneapolis metro area and Duluth. This storm could transform parts of the Dakotas and western Minnesota into a 'blizzard alley,' with winds forecasted to reach 35 to 40 mph, potentially creating blizzard conditions, especially on Monday and Tuesday.

Flood Risks in Southern Regions

While the northern U.S. braces for snow and wind, southern Florida and New England are facing flood watches, with 53 million people at risk. In south Florida, up to 7 inches of rain could fall on Friday, accompanied by severe thunderstorms and the possibility of isolated tornadoes, particularly in the Florida Keys. By Saturday, the flood risk shifts to southern New England, where a widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain is anticipated, including along the Interstate 95 corridor. These conditions highlight the extensive impact of the twin storms, affecting a broad swath of the U.S. from heavy snowfall and blizzards in the north to severe flooding and thunderstorms in the south.

As these two winter storms approach, communities across the northern U.S. are urged to prepare for a range of severe weather conditions. From significant snow accumulations and potential blizzards to widespread flooding and severe thunderstorms, the impact of these storms will be felt across multiple states. The convergence of these weather events underscores the unpredictable nature of winter weather and the importance of staying informed and prepared.