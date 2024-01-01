en English
Weather

Tsunami Threat Subsides, Pacific Tsunami Warning Center Advises Continued Vigilance

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:22 am EST
In a significant turn of events, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has announced that the threat of a catastrophic tsunami, incited by a substantial underwater seismic event, has now largely subsided. The center had previously issued alerts for potential tsunamis that may have impacted coastal areas in the Pacific, following the detection of a substantial earthquake.

The Tsunami Alert and Escalating Tensions

A formidable 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocked central Japan, prompting a widespread tsunami warning and forcing immediate evacuations. The shockwaves of the quake led to a power outage in more than 30,000 households, reports of collapsed homes, and residents buried under debris. The tremors were not constrained to Japan, as authorities in South Korea, Russia, and North Korea also flagged a potential tsunami risk.

A Sigh of Relief

As per recent updates from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, the tsunami threat incited by the earthquake in central Japan has largely passed. Earlier, waves over a meter high had surged into some areas, but the threat level has significantly dwindled since then. The confirmation of this de-escalation comes directly from the Hawaii-based warning center.

Vigilance Amidst the Respite

Despite the downgrade in the threat level, the center advises coastal populations to maintain vigilance. Aftershocks or subsequent seismic events could still pose risks. Authorities in the regions potentially affected are thus maintaining readiness to respond to any unexpected changes in the situation, emphasizing the importance of continued caution amidst the respite.

Weather
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

