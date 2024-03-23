Tri-State Area and Northern New England Hit by Severe Weather, Snowfall Totals May Reach Two Feet

As March 2024 unfolds, a severe weather system has taken aim at the tri-state area and northern New England, unleashing a mix of heavy rain, strong winds, and significant snowfall. This system, impacting over 30 million people, has prompted a series of weather advisories, including flood watches and wind advisories in the New York City metro area, and winter storm warnings across Upstate New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. The forecast suggests snowfall could accumulate to as much as two feet in some regions, marking a significant weather event for the area.

Advertisment

Severe Weather Disrupts Daily Life

In the tri-state area, residents woke to a flood watch and wind advisory, bracing for up to 4 inches of rain and wind gusts reaching 50 mph. Such conditions have led to minor flooding in low-lying areas, power outages, and disruptions in air travel, with major delays reported at New York City airports. The weather system has also forced the postponement of events and the closure of public spaces, including Coney Island's Luna Park, emphasizing the storm's impact on community activities and safety.

Snow Blankets Northern New England

Further north, the narrative shifts as heavy snowfall becomes the primary concern. In areas like Upstate New York and parts of Maine, snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches are expected, potentially marking the largest snowfall of the season. The Maine Emergency Management Agency has issued advisories urging motorists to exercise caution due to hazardous travel conditions. This snow event could surpass previous records, adding a significant chapter to the region's winter weather history.