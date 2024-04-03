Toronto Battles Spring Storm: Heavy Rain, High Winds, and Forecasted Snow

Toronto and parts of southern Ontario faced the brunt of an unexpected spring storm on Tuesday evening, with more adverse weather conditions anticipated. Environment Canada issued a special weather statement early Tuesday, alerting residents to the incoming Colorado low expected to deliver a significant mix of precipitation and gusty winds.

Advertisment

Storm's Onset and Impact

The storm made its presence felt with strong easterly winds, peaking over 80 km/h in some regions Tuesday night, raising concerns over potential damage and power outages. Alongside the powerful gusts, the storm was forecasted to unload 25 to 50 millimetres of rain through Wednesday. Notably, as temperatures dip Wednesday evening, the rainfall is predicted to transition to snow, with Environment Canada projecting up to two centimetres of accumulation, a rare occurrence for this time of year in Toronto.

Weather Transition and Temperatures

Advertisment

Following the storm, temperatures are expected to take a slight downturn. Wednesday evening forecasts indicate a dip to 2 C, with a modest rebound to 3 C by Thursday, accompanied by periods of rain or snow. This cooling trend signifies a brief departure from the early spring warmth, setting the stage for a wintry mix that could complicate Thursday morning commutes. However, Environment Canada reassures residents that brighter skies and warmer temperatures are on the horizon for the weekend.

Looking Ahead: Weather Recovery and Precautions

While the city braces for the immediate impacts of the spring storm, officials urge caution, particularly concerning potential power outages and travel disruptions. Residents are advised to prepare for the changing conditions, securing loose outdoor items and staying informed on weather updates. As Toronto navigates this unseasonal weather event, the anticipation grows for the promised return of sunnier, more stable conditions expected to grace the city by the weekend.