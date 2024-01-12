Timaru District Council Warns of Potential Water Restrictions Amid Record Usage Levels

Amid a period of notably low rainfall and escalating temperatures, the Timaru District Council has issued a stern warning about looming water restrictions. The council’s call to action comes in response to a significant upsurge in water consumption in the regions of Temuka, Geraldine, and Timaru that has seen usage reach record levels.

Unsustainable Consumption Levels

The recent spikes in water consumption are alarming. In Temuka, the peak usage reached an unprecedented 91 litres per second, and Geraldine was not far behind, with consumption exceeding 61 litres per second. These levels, according to the council, are unsustainable and necessitate immediate remedial action from the region’s residents.

Call for Conservation

The council is urging residents to adopt several water conservation measures to mitigate the situation. These include refraining from watering lawns, abstaining from watering plants before 6 pm, and installing timers on watering systems to prevent excessive water use. The council’s plea aims to reduce water consumption to a sustainable level and avoid the imposition of official restrictions as the region enters a hotter and drier period.

Low Rainfall Exacerbating the Situation

This warning comes amid a period of low rainfall in Timaru. The last significant rainfall, amounting to 11.8mm, occurred on Boxing Day. Since then, the region has experienced a dry spell, with only 3.6mm of rain recorded over the subsequent 16 days. A minor fall of 0.2mm was noted on January 6. The limited rainfall, as highlighted by MetService figures, is further exacerbating the water shortage situation.