Thunderstorm Alert: North & South Islands Brace for Stormy Evening

As New Zealand prepares for a tumultuous weekend, meteorologists issue warnings of thunderstorms and hail in various regions. The South Island is already feeling the brunt of these extreme weather conditions, while the North Island braces for what's to come.

Stormy South Island and Unstable North

Several regions in New Zealand, including Canterbury Plains, Northland, the west of the North Island, Hawke's Bay, Tairawhiti, the Coromandel, and Bay of Plenty, are bracing for thunderstorms. MetService has reported a moderate risk of thunderstorms over Canterbury Plains into the evening, with numerous lightning strikes already recorded north of Oamaru.

The Anatomy of a Storm

According to forecaster Gerard Bellam, the stormy weather is attributed to a cold front moving across the country. Heavy rain and hail are expected to accompany these storms. Rainfall rates of 10-20mm per hour and hailstones 5-15mm in diameter are anticipated before the storm passes by nightfall.

"These conditions are indicative of a highly unstable atmosphere," Bellam explains. "The combination of moisture, instability, and lift from the cold front will lead to the development of thunderstorms."

Eastern Northland and Auckland's Forecast

Eastern parts of Northland and other areas face a moderate risk of thunderstorms, accompanied by heavy rain. However, Auckland is expected to be partly cloudy with isolated showers and fresh southwesterlies.