The Texas Sky Darkens: Total Solar Eclipse Coming in April 2024

On April 8, 2024, a celestial spectacle will paint the skies above Texas: a rare total solar eclipse. The path of totality—the narrow geographical path where the moon will completely obscure the sun—will pass through various parts of the state, including San Antonio and the Hill Country, at around 1:30 p.m.

A Varying Duration of Darkness

The duration of totality will differ across neighborhoods. In Bexar County, where San Antonio resides, the range will be from a brief 9 seconds in JBSA Lackland to a lasting over 3 minutes in Fair Oaks Ranch. Kendall County, on the other hand, will wholly experience the eclipse, with Comfort basking in totality for over 4 minutes.

Parts of Comal and Medina Counties will also be within the path of totality. Unfortunately, New Braunfels will only witness a partial eclipse. And while no area of Guadalupe and Wilson Counties will be within the path of totality, a partial eclipse will still be visible.

Hill Country: A Prime Location

Kerr, Bandera, and Real Counties, part of the scenic Hill Country, will all experience totality. Ingram and Lost Maples State Natural Area are set to enjoy over 4 minutes of the eclipse, a truly breathtaking prospect. Uvalde, Kinney, and Maverick Counties will share the same privilege.

In contrast, only parts of Val Verde, Dimmit, and Frio Counties will experience the total eclipse.

Twice the Spectacle

This event is particularly significant as it will be the second solar eclipse visible from the region within a six-month period—an annular eclipse is also expected to pass through on October 14, 2023. This upcoming total solar eclipse is predicted to draw a large number of visitors to the region, eager to witness the rare spectacle.

As we anticipate these celestial events, let's remember the importance of proper eye protection when observing solar eclipses. It is an exhilarating experience, but safety should always be a priority.