Tewkesbury Couple's Plight: Climate Change and Policy Failures Turn Home to 'Unsellable' Asset

Valerie Lown and Derek Lown, residents of Gloucestershire, are caught in a relentless battle against flooding, with their house submerged eight times since 2007. Their ordeal highlights the broader issue of climate change's effects on flood frequency in the UK, worsened by controversial government housing policies on floodplains. This dire situation has rendered their property 'unsellable', leaving them to live in constant dread of rain.

Advertisment

Chronic Flooding Exacerbated by Housing Policies

The Lowns' nightmare began shortly after purchasing their Tewkesbury home, despite being informed of its previous flooding history. With climate change driving more severe weather patterns, their home now faces the threat of annual flooding. The situation is aggravated by the government's decision to approve housing developments on nearby floodplains, despite local council objections. Over the last seven years, ten estates have been greenlit within a close radius of their home, significantly impacting flood risk.

Government and Community Response

Advertisment

In response to the increasing flood risk, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has highlighted a £450m investment in the Midlands, which includes support for the Tewkesbury Flood Warden Scheme. This is part of a larger £5.2 billion initiative aimed at enhancing flood resilience across England. Meanwhile, Tewkesbury's MP, Laurence Robertson, has called for state intervention to rectify the failures that have left residents like the Lowns in peril, suggesting that development strategies need to prioritize safety over the sheer number of houses.

Lingering Concerns and Calls for Action

The Lowns' situation is a stark reminder of the tangible impacts of climate change and policy decisions on individual lives. Their story raises critical questions about the sustainability of current housing policies in flood-prone areas and the necessity for more robust climate adaptation strategies. As the Lowns and others in similar situations seek relief and answers, the need for a concerted effort to address these concerns has never been more evident.