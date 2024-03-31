Taiwan Braces for Continued Heavy Rain, Heat Alerts Issued Across Regions

As Taiwan faces varied weather patterns, with heavy rain expected to persist in the north and central regions and heat alerts in the south, residents are urged to stay informed and prepared. The Central Weather Administration (CWA) has forecasted that the ongoing heavy rain will continue into Monday before subsiding by the evening, affecting daily life and possibly leading to disruptions.

Weather Patterns Across Taiwan

The CWA indicated that the weather front, responsible for the heavy rainfall since Sunday morning, will maintain high chances of precipitation in the north of central Taiwan. Meanwhile, southern Taiwan is not exempt from the weather's grip, with localized heavy rain predicted. Weather forecaster Lin Ting-yi emphasizes the expected shift toward more stable conditions by Tuesday, with a mix of cloudy and sunny skies, although sporadic showers may still occur, particularly in mountainous and eastern regions of Taiwan.

Temperature Fluctuations and Heat Alerts

Temperature readings across Taiwan will experience significant variations. On Monday, cooler temperatures ranging between 21-25 degrees Celsius are expected, with northern and eastern regions seeing daytime highs of 25-29 degrees. Contrastingly, central and southern Taiwan will experience much warmer temperatures, reaching up to 32-33 degrees. This heatwave is set to intensify by Tuesday and Wednesday, with western Taiwan expecting highs of 32-34 degrees. However, the arrival of rain on Thursday is anticipated to cool the north and east. Notably, Taitung County witnessed exceptionally high temperatures on Sunday, attributed to foehn winds, with the mercury hitting 39 degrees Celsius at 2:19 p.m.

Advisories and Public Safety

Given the severe weather conditions, the CWA has issued warnings for thunderstorms and heavy rain in the northern cities of Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, and Taoyuan. These advisories highlight the potential for thunder, lightning, severe rainfall, strong winds, and hail. Residents and visitors are advised to exercise caution, particularly near waterways, as flash flood warnings have been issued. The diverse weather patterns across Taiwan this week underscore the importance of staying updated on weather advisories for safety and preparedness.

This week's weather events in Taiwan, ranging from heavy rainfall to extreme heat, reflect the dynamic and unpredictable nature of the island's climate. As the community navigates through these challenges, the emphasis remains on resilience and the collective effort toward mitigating the impacts of severe weather conditions.