Türkiye's Marmara Region Faces Historic Low in February Rainfall, Dropping 56%

The General Directorate of Meteorology's recent report highlights a stark decrease in February precipitation across the Marmara Region, marking a significant shift in weather patterns that could have long-term implications for water resource management in the area. With a 56% drop compared to the 1991-2020 average and an 18% decrease from last year, local authorities and citizens are facing the challenge of adapting to these new climatic conditions.

Historical Context and Immediate Impact

According to meteorological data, the long-term average for February rainfall in the Marmara Region stands at 70.7 millimeters. However, this year saw a drastic decline to just 31.1 millimeters, a stark contrast from the 38 millimeters recorded in February of the previous year. This reduction in precipitation has led to the lowest rainfall levels observed in the region in the last three decades. Bursa and Balıkesir, in particular, experienced even more severe drops, with precipitation levels plummeting by up to 80%. Bursa recorded its lowest February rainfall in 35 years, highlighting the severity of the current situation.

Analysis and Expert Insights

Adil Tek, head of the Meteorology Laboratory at Boğaziçi University Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute, has pointed to the absence of rainfall systems from the Central Mediterranean as a primary cause for this decrease. Despite the concerning drop in precipitation, Tek noted that the occupancy rates of dams in the Marmara Region have remained stable, a testament to the positive impact of winter precipitation on groundwater levels. He emphasized the importance of adopting water conservation measures and responsible usage, including rainwater harvesting and efficient water utilization, to mitigate potential water shortages in the future.

Looking Forward

While seasonal climate forecasts suggest an eventual normalization of precipitation levels in the coming months, the recent trend underscores the urgency of implementing initiatives aimed at water conservation and sustainable resource management. As Türkiye navigates through these fluctuating weather patterns, the focus on adaptive strategies and the promotion of responsible water usage will be crucial in addressing the challenges posed by changing climatic conditions. The current situation serves as a reminder of the importance of proactive planning and conservation efforts to ensure the sustainable management of the region's water resources.