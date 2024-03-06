Super New Moon in March 2024 Predicted to Cause Tidal Flooding Across Indonesian Coasts

As the Super New Moon draws near on March 10, 2024, Indonesia braces for potential tidal flooding, with the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) highlighting the increased risk in several coastal areas. Eko Prasetyo, head of BMKG's Maritime Meteorology Center, emphasizes the importance of vigilance, advising the public to stay updated on maritime weather forecasts.

Advertisment

Understanding Tidal Flooding Risks

The phenomenon of the Super New Moon, coinciding with its perigee, presents a unique challenge for coastal communities. This celestial event, marking the moon's closest approach to Earth, significantly increases the potential for higher maximum sea tides. Eko Prasetyo explains that the impact of these tides varies by region, affecting community activities such as loading and unloading at ports, as well as those residing in coastal areas and dependent on salt ponds and inland fisheries.

Regions Under Threat

Advertisment

Specific areas highlighted by BMKG for potential flooding include Coastal Brebes Regency, Tegal City, and several others along the north and east coasts of the Sangihe and Talaud Islands. The timeline for the highest risk of flooding spans from March 7 to March 11, 2024, with each region experiencing varied timings in tidal surge. Residents and local authorities in these areas are urged to prepare for the potential impacts, with a focus on safeguarding vulnerable coastal communities and infrastructure.

Preventive Measures and Warnings

In response to the looming threat, the BMKG has initiated a series of warnings and advisories aimed at mitigating the impact of the expected tidal floods. Community members are encouraged to monitor maritime weather updates closely and adhere to any advisories issued. The BMKG's proactive approach in forecasting and communicating these risks underscores the critical need for preparedness among coastal populations, especially in light of recent extreme weather events that have underscored the vulnerability of these regions to natural disasters.

This forthcoming Super New Moon event serves as a reminder of the dynamic and sometimes unpredictable relationship between celestial phenomena and their impacts on Earth. As Indonesia prepares to face these challenges, the focus on community awareness and preparedness is more vital than ever, highlighting the importance of scientific monitoring and forecasting in safeguarding lives and livelihoods against natural disasters.