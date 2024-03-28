Storm Nelson Unleashes Chaos: Snow in Devon, 70mph Winds Batter England's Coast

Storm Nelson has made a dramatic entrance into the UK, blanketing Devon in snow and unleashing powerful 70mph winds along England's southern coastline. Amidst this tumultuous weather, yellow warnings for both snow in Wales and wind along the south coast of England have been issued, signaling a disruptive start to the Easter holidays. This storm has not only brought transportation to a halt with road cancellations but has also covered Plymouth and Devon in a thick layer of snow, affecting daily life and mobility.

Storm's Arrival and Impact

The arrival of Storm Nelson was marked by strong winds and heavy rain across Britain, causing significant disruptions. With the Met Office issuing yellow weather warnings, residents were cautioned about longer journey times and potential cancellations. The impact was immediately felt in south Devon, where heavy snowfall lined the streets, and in Wales, where a snow warning was put in place. England's south coast faced a wind warning, expecting blustery conditions, showers, thunder, and hail as the low-pressure system, named by the Spanish weather service Aemet, moved in.

Weather Warnings and Forecasts

Forecasters have painted a bleak picture for the UK in the run-up to Easter, with blustery conditions, thunder, and hail set to continue. Temperature struggles were evident, with readings barely climbing above 12C. This storm has not only affected the UK but also holidaymakers heading towards Spain and Portugal, warning them of a washout Easter with low temperatures and heavy rain expected. The naming of Storm Nelson by Aemet highlights the storm's significance, affecting large areas with strong gusts of wind and rain during a critical holiday period.

Looking Ahead: Easter Weekend Forecast

As the UK braces itself for a typical mix of spring weather leading up to Easter, unsettled conditions with downpours and strong winds are expected to persist. The Met Office's forecast suggests a continuation of rain and hill snow across Scotland and Northern Ireland, with intermittent sunny spells in England and Wales amidst showery rain. The outlook for Good Friday and Easter weekend indicates a mix of showers and potential bright spells, with an overall theme of unsettled weather likely to challenge holiday plans and outdoor activities.

The arrival of Storm Nelson has underscored the unpredictable nature of spring weather in the UK, bringing with it a mix of disruptive snow, rain, and wind. As residents and holidaymakers navigate through these challenging conditions, the weather's impact on Easter plans remains a concern. With the storm's effects being felt across the UK and parts of Europe, the coming days will be crucial in assessing the full extent of its impact on the holiday season and daily life.