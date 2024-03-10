Storm Monica Escalates: Spain on High Alert with Missing Persons and Severe Weather Warnings

As Storm Monica intensifies, Spain braces for a tumultuous weekend, with fourteen communities and Melilla facing severe weather alerts. The nation grapples with the aftermath of a Saturday filled with incidents, and emergency teams are fervently searching for three missing individuals amid the chaos caused by powerful waves and extreme weather conditions.

Emergency Response and Missing Persons

Emergency services are tirelessly working to locate a missing person in Barcelona and two minors in Las Palmas, who were swept away by the strong waves generated by Storm Monica. The search operations resumed with a sense of urgency as the storm continues to exhibit its might, underlining the perilous conditions facing the affected regions. The communities are on edge, hoping for the safe return of the missing individuals as emergency teams navigate the challenging conditions.

Regions Under Threat

Galicia, Cantabria, the Basque Country, and Asturias are under significant threat, placed on an orange alert due to the expectation of waves reaching up to seven meters. Asturias faces additional yellow warnings for rain and snowfall, particularly on mountain peaks, exacerbating the situation. The Basque and Cantabrian territories are not spared, with forecasts predicting strong winds nearing 80 km/hour in some areas. Coastal phenomena have also prompted advisories in the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, and Melilla, urging residents and visitors to exercise caution amidst the turbulent weather.

Impact and Precautions

The impact of Storm Monica extends beyond the immediate threats of wind and waves. The storm has disrupted daily life, with avalanche advisories in the Pyrenees, road closures, and significant transportation disruptions reported. Residents and authorities are on high alert, with emergency services responding to calls for assistance as they contend with the storm's widespread effects. The situation underscores the importance of preparedness and vigilance in the face of severe weather events.

As Spain battles the wrath of Storm Monica, the collective effort of emergency services, communities, and individuals highlights the resilience in the face of adversity. The search for the missing persons continues, serving as a poignant reminder of the storm's human impact. With the weather conditions expected to persist, the coming days will be crucial in determining the full extent of Storm Monica's impact on Spain and its people.