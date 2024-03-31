Storm Induced Ceiling Collapse at Guwahati Airport Halts Flights, Operations Now Resume

A sudden storm in Guwahati led to a dramatic ceiling collapse at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, disrupting flight operations but resulting in no injuries. The incident, captured in viral videos, showcased the chaos as water flooded the terminal, prompting the diversion of six flights to alternative airports. Chief Airport Officer Utpal Baruah confirmed that the airport swiftly managed the situation, ensuring passenger safety and resuming operations as soon as conditions allowed.

Storm's Immediate Impact

The abrupt storm not only brought heavy rainfall but also uprooted a significant tree near the airport premises, complicating the initial damage. This natural fury resulted in a portion of the airport's ceiling giving way, leading to an alarming scene as water gushed into the terminal. Airport authorities acted promptly, evacuating areas at risk and diverting flights headed for Guwahati to nearby airports in Agartala and Kolkata, demonstrating a well-coordinated response to an unforeseen emergency.

Swift Recovery and Operations Resumption

Despite the sudden challenge, the airport's management under the guidance of Utpal Baruah ensured a rapid response to the crisis. Cleanup efforts were quickly mobilized, with personnel working diligently to clear the debris and water from the affected areas. Visibility conditions, a critical aspect for safe landing and takeoff, improved significantly shortly after the storm, allowing diverted flights to return and normal operations to resume. This efficient handling of the situation minimized disruptions and showcased the airport's preparedness for natural calamities.

Looking Ahead: Enhancing Resilience

While the incident at Guwahati Airport was managed without any casualties, it serves as a stark reminder of the challenges posed by severe weather conditions. The event underscores the need for continuous improvement in infrastructure resilience and emergency response strategies. With climate change increasing the frequency and severity of such storms, airports and other critical infrastructure must adapt to ensure the safety and convenience of passengers and staff alike. The quick recovery at Guwahati Airport highlights the importance of readiness and the potential for learning from each incident to better mitigate future risks.