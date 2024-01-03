en English
Storm Henk’s Fury: Dark Lane in Sturminster Newton Flooded

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 3:41 am EST
Storm Henk’s Fury: Dark Lane in Sturminster Newton Flooded

Dark Lane, a small thoroughfare nestled near Sturminster Newton in Dorset, has been rendered impassable due to severe flooding. This blockade marks an unfortunate consequence of the recent Storm Henk, whose potent combination of heavy rainfall and gale-force winds have wreaked havoc across the county.

Impenetrable Passage Between Fifeheads

Stretching between the villages of Fifehead Neville and Fifehead St Quintin, Dark Lane is a vital artery for local traffic. The lane’s path takes it over a diminutive stream, a feature that, under normal circumstances, adds to its rustic charm. However, in the aftermath of Storm Henk, this stream has swelled beyond its banks, transforming the picturesque lane into an aquatic obstacle.

Storm Henk’s Widespread Impact

Beyond the flooding of Dark Lane, Storm Henk has left a trail of disruption in its wake. The storm’s fierce winds have toppled numerous trees across Dorset, leading to widespread road blockages. In response to the tumultuous conditions, weather warnings were officially in place until 9pm on the day of the storm.

A Glimpse of Calm Ahead

While the county continues to grapple with the aftermath of Storm Henk, there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon. Weather forecasts predict a respite from the stormy weather in the coming week, offering the residents of Dorset a much-needed opportunity to recuperate and begin the process of recovery.

United Kingdom Weather
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

