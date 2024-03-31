Storm Havoc in Jalpaiguri: 4 Dead, 70 Injured, Extensive Damage Reported

On a tragic Sunday, a severe storm swept through parts of Jalpaiguri district in northern West Bengal, leaving behind a trail of destruction, casualties, and a massive emergency response to aid the affected. With four lives lost and at least 70 individuals sustaining injuries, the calamity prompted immediate action from local disaster management teams and elicited a response from state authorities.

Disaster Strikes

The storm's ferocity was evident as it uprooted trees, demolished houses, and knocked down electric poles, causing widespread disruption in Jalpaiguri's district headquarters town and several neighboring areas, including Mainaguri. The impact was most severe in areas like Rajarhat, Barnish, Bakali, Jorpakdi, Madhabdanga, and Saptibari. The deceased were identified as Dijendra Narayan Sarkar, Anima Burman, Jagen Roy, and Samar Roy, marking a somber moment for the community as it grapples with the sudden loss and devastation.

Response and Recovery

In the wake of the storm, a comprehensive rescue operation was launched, with disaster management officials and quick response teams working tirelessly to provide relief to the affected. Dhupguri MLA Nirmal Chandra Roy highlighted the ongoing efforts and underscored the community's resilience in the face of such adversity. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assured that the state government would provide compensation to the families of the deceased and contribute to the recovery efforts, emphasizing solidarity and support for the victims.

Looking Ahead

As Jalpaiguri begins the process of rebuilding, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictability and ferocity of natural disasters. The community's response, characterized by prompt action and compassion, highlights the importance of preparedness and the need for robust disaster management strategies. While the immediate focus remains on recovery and support for the affected families, the event also prompts a broader reflection on enhancing resilience and safeguarding against future calamities.