Storm Fury Leaves Thousands Without Power in Westchester, Putnam Counties

In Westchester and Putnam counties, a fierce storm has left a significant mark, plunging thousands into darkness. The event, unfolding between Wednesday, Feb. 28, and Thursday, Feb. 29, brought with it howling winds and a deluge, causing widespread disruptions. As utility companies scramble to restore power, the community grapples with the aftermath of nature's wrath.

Advertisment

Storm’s Wrath: A Chronicle of Chaos

The storm, characterized by 40- to 50-mile-per-hour wind gusts, proved too much for the region's infrastructure. NYSEG and Con Edison, the utility providers in the affected areas, have reported significant numbers of outages. In Westchester, particularly in Somers, and in Putnam Valley, residents faced the storm's brunt. The most potent gusts recorded—59 mph at the new Tappan Zee Bridge in Westchester and 43 mph in Brewster, Putnam—underscore the storm's intensity. As of Thursday morning, efforts to restore electricity were in full swing, with hundreds of customers eagerly awaiting the return of power.

Utility Companies in Action

Advertisment

Orange and Rockland Utilities, alongside Consolidated Edison, have been at the forefront of the restoration efforts. With approximately 19,000 customers affected, the utility companies are working tirelessly to bring back normalcy. Orange and Rockland Utilities have provided an optimistic estimate, projecting that 95% of power will be restored by 3 p.m. Thursday. The challenges faced by these utility providers are monumental, as fallen trees and tree limbs on power lines have been the primary culprits behind the outages. They urge the public to exercise caution, advising everyone to steer clear of downed wires and to report them promptly to ensure safety.

Community Response and Safety Measures

In the wake of the storm, community resilience is being tested. Local authorities and utility companies are broadcasting important safety information, emphasizing the dangers of downed wires. The public's cooperation is crucial in these times, as prompt reporting of hazards can prevent further incidents. As clean-up and restoration operations continue, the affected counties hold their breath, hoping for a swift return to normalcy. This event serves as a stark reminder of nature's unpredictable force and the importance of preparedness and community solidarity in times of crisis.

As Westchester and Putnam counties recover from this natural onslaught, the collective effort of utility companies, local authorities, and the community will be pivotal. The path to restoration may be fraught with challenges, but with continued vigilance and cooperation, resilience will prevail. This storm, while devastating, reinforces the need for robust infrastructure and emergency planning to withstand the caprices of nature.