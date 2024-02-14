State Route 33 Reopens After Week-Long Mudslide Shutdown

State Route 33 in California has reopened on February 14, marking the end of a week-long partial shutdown due to mudslides north of Ojai. The mudslide, which occurred on February 4, had led to the closure of the route, causing significant disruptions for motorists.

A Week of Turmoil: The Mudslide and Its Aftermath

The mudslide, captured in drone footage, revealed the sheer extent of the damage caused by the adverse weather conditions. The footage showed a thick, fast-moving river of mud and debris that had engulfed a section of the route, making it impassable.

The partial shutdown had forced motorists to seek alternative routes, leading to increased travel times and congestion on nearby roads. However, the swift response from Caltrans, the state's transportation agency, ensured that the route was cleared and opened to traffic as soon as possible.

Repair Work Underway: Alternating One-Way Traffic

As of February 14, all lanes on State Route 33 are operational, but motorists are advised to expect delays due to ongoing repair work at five separate locations between Matilija Hot Springs Rd and Lockwood Valley Rd.

To facilitate the repair work, alternating one-way traffic is in place, allowing crews to carry out the necessary repairs safely and efficiently. Caltrans has urged motorists to exercise caution and patience while traveling through the affected areas.

A Sigh of Relief: Normalcy Returns

The reopening of State Route 33 has brought a sigh of relief to motorists who had been grappling with the inconvenience caused by the partial shutdown. With the route now fully operational, travel times are expected to return to normal, and the congestion on nearby roads should ease.

However, the events of the past week serve as a reminder of the destructive power of nature and the importance of being prepared for such eventualities. The quick response from Caltrans and the cooperation of motorists have ensured that the disruption was kept to a minimum, allowing life to return to normal as soon as possible.