St Jerome's Laneway Festival Returns with a Bang in 2024

Following a four-year hiatus due to Covid-19 and the Auckland Anniversary floods, the St Jerome's Laneway festival marked a triumphant return to Auckland's Western Springs in 2024. The 19th edition of the festival was met with favorable weather conditions, although the high temperatures climbed to 27C. This year marked the festival's first time at Western Springs, with the location change brought about by the previous year's flooding.

A New Venue and Age Limit

The festival for the first time introduced an R16 ticket category and implemented a Youth Policy. This change allowed for designated alcohol sale areas within the venue's spacious layout. Despite the heat and some complaints about insufficient shade, festival-goers were excited for the festival's comeback and the new venue.

A Lineup of International and Kiwi Musicians

Boasting a diverse lineup from UK grime to NZ psychedelia, the festival was a showcase of high-energy performances that captivated the audience. Headliner UK rapper Stormzy delivered an electrifying performance that was the talk of the event. Other notable acts included AJ Tracey, who spurred the crowd to bring more energy, and Raye, who performed despite the heat. Steve Lacy added some humor to the heat situation, while Dope Lemon impressed with a rock and roll set.

Kiwi Musicians Shine

Kiwi musicians also had their moment in the sun, with Unknown Mortal Orchestra and Homebrew delivering memorable performances. Homebrew, fresh from releasing a new album, excited fans with their new music. The festival concluded successfully, leaving fans hopeful for the next year's festival in 2025.