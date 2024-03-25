Spring Storm Unleashes Snow in Midwest, Severe Thunder in South, US Faces Weather Havoc

A major spring storm is wreaking havoc across the United States, threatening the Midwest with heavy snowfall and the South with severe thunderstorms and potential tornadoes. This diverse weather event, stretching from the Dakotas to the Gulf Coast, comes as various regions are still recovering from recent severe weather incidents, including hail and flooding in California, and heavy snowfall in the Northeast.

Blizzard Warnings and Snowfall Records

In the northern reaches of the central U.S., blizzard warnings have been issued, with forecasts predicting more than 8 inches (20 centimeters) of snow in areas from central South Dakota to northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin. Minnesota has already experienced significant snowfall, with the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport recording 8.2 inches on Sunday, breaking the previous record for the date set in 1996. Meanwhile, the snow transitioned to rain in Minneapolis by early Monday, complicating the morning commute with slushy conditions.

Severe Thunderstorms and Tornado Threats

The storm is not only bringing snow but also poses a severe threat of thunderstorms and tornadoes, particularly in east Texas and the Lower Mississippi Valley. This comes after strong storms, some producing tornado warnings, swept through parts of Oklahoma and Texas on Sunday night. The National Weather Service has highlighted the potential for severe weather, including damaging winds and tornadoes, to continue affecting these regions into Tuesday.

Recovery Efforts and Power Outages

As this multifaceted storm impacts the U.S., recovery efforts are underway in areas hit by previous severe weather events. In the Northeast, tens of thousands remain without power, with some areas not expected to see restoration until Tuesday or later. In New York City, more than 3.5 inches (9 centimeters) of rain caused floodwaters to disrupt subway services, close roads, and trap motorists. The current storm's diverse impacts underscore the challenges faced by communities and emergency services in responding to and recovering from severe weather events.