Spring Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Mississippi: Stay Informed and Prepared

Governor Tate Reeves has declared February 11-17, 2024, as Spring Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Mississippi. The announcement serves as a timely reminder for residents to prepare for the potential dangers of severe weather, particularly during the unpredictable spring season.

Advertisment

A Call to Action: Prepare for Severe Weather

As part of this initiative, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is emphasizing the importance of proactive preparedness to ensure community safety. Brad White, Executive Director of MDOT, expressed the need for residents to stay informed, have a plan, and be ready to take action during severe weather events.

Brad White, Executive Director of MDOT, said: "Our crews are always on standby to monitor and respond to any issues on state roadways during severe weather events. However, it's crucial that residents also take responsibility for their safety by preparing ahead of time."

Advertisment

Stay Informed: Resources and Daily Focus Topics

Throughout the week, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and the National Weather Service (NWS) will focus on different storm-related topics daily to help educate and inform the public.

The focus topics include making a plan, severe thunderstorms, flash flooding, tornadoes, lightning, alerts and warning reception, and mobile home safety. Residents are encouraged to stay informed and follow these daily topics to enhance their understanding of severe weather risks and appropriate responses.

Advertisment

Resources for receiving alerts and information can be found on the MEMA website and the NWS website.

Statewide Mock Tornado Drill

On February 14, 2024, at 9:15 a.m., a statewide mock tornado drill will occur. County emergency managers will activate weather sirens to test their operation during this drill. In the event of an actual threat of severe weather, the drill will be rescheduled.

Advertisment

This drill serves as an opportunity for residents to practice their severe weather safety plans and familiarize themselves with appropriate actions during a tornado warning.

Greg Flynn, spokesperson for MEMA, said: "The mock tornado drill is an essential part of our preparedness efforts. It allows residents to practice their plans and ensures that our emergency systems are functioning correctly."

As Spring Severe Weather Preparedness Week continues, it is vital for Mississippi residents to remain vigilant, stay informed, and prepare for the potential hazards that severe weather may bring. By taking proactive measures and following the guidance provided by MEMA and NWS, communities can enhance their resilience and safety during these unpredictable events.

Remember, when it comes to severe weather, preparation is key. Stay informed, have a plan, and be ready to take action.