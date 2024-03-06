Spring Forward with Safety: Check Smoke and CO Alarms as Daylight Saving Time Approaches

As clocks are set to move an hour ahead this weekend, marking the start of Daylight Saving Time, State Fire Marshal Bryan Adams urges Louisianans to also turn their attention to household safety measures. Adams highlighted the importance of checking and replacing batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms, a practice that could save lives. With the time change occurring at 2 a.m. Sunday, this period serves as a critical reminder for residents to ensure their alarms are in working order and adequately equipped to alert them in case of an emergency.

Why Timing Matters

Daylight Saving Time not only signifies longer days and the approach of spring but also serves as a semi-annual checkpoint for home safety. The simple act of changing clocks is paired with the essential maintenance of smoke and CO alarms. This tradition, as emphasized by Fire Marshal Adams, aims to instill a habit that guarantees the functionality of these life-saving devices. Notably, if alarms are found to be over a decade old, the recommendation is to upgrade to 10-year, sealed battery alarms, which offer the convenience of not needing battery replacements throughout their lifespan.

Enhancing Household Safety

Smoke and CO alarms play a pivotal role in household safety, offering early warning in the event of fire or dangerous carbon monoxide levels. Their maintenance is particularly crucial as faulty or outdated alarms can jeopardize the safety of residents. Beyond just replacing batteries, it's advised that alarms be tested regularly and installed on every floor of the home, including inside bedrooms. For those requiring assistance, some cities, like Columbus, offer hotlines for smoke alarm support and even provide free detectors to those in need.

Broader Safety Tips for Daylight Saving Time

In addition to alarm maintenance, the onset of Daylight Saving Time is an opportunity for a broader safety overhaul. This includes ensuring children get ample rest during the time adjustment, cleaning out expired medications to prevent accidental poisonings, and general home safety checks. These practices contribute to creating a safer living environment and highlight the importance of being proactive about safety, particularly during time changes.

As we "spring forward" this weekend, let's take a moment not just to adjust our clocks but to ensure our homes are safe and secure. The simple steps of checking, replacing, and upgrading smoke and CO alarms can make a significant difference in preventing tragedies. It's a small effort with potentially life-saving returns, emphasizing the critical nature of these devices in our daily lives. Let this Daylight Saving Time be a reminder not only of the changing seasons but of our ongoing commitment to safety.