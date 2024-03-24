Spring Blizzard Strikes: Northern Plains, Upper Midwest Face Heavy Snow, Gusts

Blizzard warnings sweep across the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest, with a powerful spring storm forecasted to bring heavy snow and strong gusts starting Sunday. This early spring snowstorm is set to inundate regions that have seen below-average snowfall this winter, impacting Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. The National Weather Service has issued alerts for significant snowfall, with predictions of at least 8 inches in certain areas and wind gusts surpassing 50 mph, creating potential blizzard conditions and extensive disruptions through early this week.

Storm's Impact and Preparations

As the storm strengthens, regions under blizzard warnings can anticipate whiteout conditions, making travel treacherous. Authorities have warned of hazardous drifting snow, potential road closures, and the possibility of tree damage and power outages. The National Weather Service has highlighted the risk of substantial disruptions, noting that South Dakota State University has preemptively closed its campus through Monday night. Additionally, the central and southern Plains are bracing for strong winds that could exacerbate visibility issues, damage property, and cause further power outages, highlighting the storm's extensive reach.

Wider Weather Woes

Beyond the immediate area, the storm's effects are being felt across a broader swath of the United States. In the West, the Sierra Nevada region faces a winter storm warning, with forecasts predicting 12 to 18 inches of snow in higher elevations, likely causing travel delays and downed tree branches. Northern Arizona, along with parts of Utah, Colorado, and New Mexico, are under a winter weather advisory, expecting significant snowfall and wind gusts. This comes as parts of the Texas panhandle deal with very dry conditions and the aftermath of the state's largest wildfire, underscoring the diverse weather challenges across the country.

Historical Context and Comparisons

This storm follows closely on the heels of heavy spring rain that saturated the Interstate 95 corridor, causing urban flooding and travel delays. New York, hit hard by the rain, saw more than 3 inches in parts of Manhattan. The juxtaposition of this storm with other recent weather events highlights the unpredictable nature of spring weather and its ability to quickly shift from flooding rains to blizzard conditions. The National Weather Service and AccuWeather have been closely monitoring these developments, providing updates and warnings to help residents prepare for the wide-ranging impacts.

As the storm continues to unfold, its full impact on the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest will become clearer. With heavy snow already blanketing parts of Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, communities are bracing for what could be a historically significant spring blizzard. Authorities and residents alike are urged to remain vigilant, heed warnings, and prepare for a storm that promises to test the resilience of the region and its emergency response capabilities.