Southern India's Major Reservoirs at Critical Low: Water Crisis Looms as Summer Approaches

As the peak of summer draws near, major reservoirs across the southern states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana are filled to only 25% of their capacity or less, sparking concerns over impending water shortages. Key reservoirs like Tungabhadra and Nagarjuna Sagar are at critically low levels, with some filled to 5% or less of their full capacity. This situation threatens to exacerbate the water crisis in urban and rural areas alike.

Current Water Levels: A Regional Overview

The Central Water Commission's weekly bulletin reveals a grim picture, with the southern region's reservoirs at a mere 23% capacity—significantly lower than last year and the 10-year average. This stark contrast highlights the acute water scarcity facing the region, compared to the relatively stable levels in other parts of India. The northern and central regions are faring slightly better, with their reservoirs at 33% and 46% capacity, respectively, aligning more closely with their 10-year averages.

Dire Situations in Individual States

In Karnataka, the Linganamakki and Tungabhadra dams are among those severely affected, with water levels alarmingly low. Similarly, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana's Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar dams are struggling, while Tamil Nadu's Mettur dam is slightly better off but still below 30% capacity. In stark contrast, Kerala's major dams are at least 50% full, though the state also faced a significant rainfall deficit during the last monsoon.

The Rainfall Deficit Impact

Last year's deficient south-west monsoon has had a notable impact on the reservoir levels across these states. Nearly 27% of Kerala's districts experienced a rainfall deficit of 40% or more, underscoring the broader climatic challenges contributing to the current water scarcity crisis. This situation poses a significant threat not only to water availability for domestic and agricultural use but also has broader implications for regional water security and management strategies.

As the southern states grapple with these critical water levels, the need for effective water management and conservation strategies becomes increasingly urgent. The current crisis serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by the region and the importance of sustainable water use practices to mitigate the impacts of climate variability and ensure water security for future generations.