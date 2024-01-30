Southeast Queensland Faces Extreme Rainfall: Major Flooding and Evacuation Warnings Issued

In an extreme weather event, Southeast Queensland is grappling with intense rainfall, with towns such as Laidley in the Lockyer Valley on high alert for complete inundation. With an astonishing 300mm of rain recorded overnight, major flooding has ensued, leading to the enforcement of Watch and Act alerts by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services. Residents have been urged to execute their emergency plans, and a refuge center has been established at the Laidley State High School.

Widespread Impact

Other towns, including Albany Creek, Strathpine, and Samford, have not been spared by the torrential downpour. Some areas reported over 100mm of rain in a solitary hour, demonstrating the severity of the situation. Swiftwater rescue crews have been deployed in regions like Moreton Bay, Somerset, and Darling Downs, working relentlessly to mitigate the damage and ensure resident safety.

Persistent Extreme Weather

The extreme weather is forecasted to continue unabated for the next three days. Areas between the Gold Coast and Gladstone are bracing for widespread rainfall between 100mm and 150mm. Some locales are likely to be battered with over 300mm of rain. The cause of this severe weather event is the remnants of ex-Tropical Cyclone Kirrily, which had previously impacted northern Queensland.

Moving Weather Front

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted the severe weather to gradually shift northwest, extending severe weather warnings to the Northern Territory's Tanami and Barkly regions. Simultaneously, Western Australia is preparing for an impending heatwave. Heatwave warnings have been issued for the Gascoyne district, the Kimberly, Pilbara, and parts of the southwest coastline, showcasing the diverse weather challenges confronting the nation.