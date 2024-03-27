South Sudan Schools to Reopen After Climate-Induced Shutdown, Measures in Place

Following a two-week hiatus due to unprecedented extreme heat, South Sudan's government has decreed that schools across the nation will commence operations next week. This decision comes after the health and education ministries forecasted a gradual decline in temperatures, coinciding with the onset of the rainy season. The move highlights the acute challenges posed by climate change, which has left the country grappling with severe weather phenomena, including heatwaves, floods, and droughts, in recent years.

Impact of Climate Change on Education

Last week, South Sudan witnessed temperatures soaring to 45 degrees Celsius, prompting the temporary closure of educational institutions to safeguard students' health. This period of extreme heat underscores the broader implications of climate change on the educational system, disrupting academic schedules and posing health risks to students. While higher education institutions remained operational, the adherence to the closure by schools, especially in rural areas, varied, with some continuing classes despite the government's directive. The health and education ministries have now outlined specific precautions, such as minimizing outdoor activities, ensuring classroom ventilation, and monitoring for heat-related illnesses, to protect students as schools reopen.

Adapting to a Changing Climate

Health Minister Yolanda Awel Deng has identified Northern Bahr El-Ghazel, Warrap, Unity, and Upper Nile states as the regions most severely impacted by the recent heatwave. The government's response to the extreme temperatures, including the temporary school closures, reflects an acknowledgment of the need for adaptive strategies to mitigate the effects of climate change on the country's youth and educational infrastructure. These measures also highlight the importance of preparedness for fluctuating weather patterns, with the upcoming rainy season expected to bring its own set of challenges, including potential flooding in low-lying areas.

Looking Forward: Education and Environmental Resilience

The decision to reopen schools in South Sudan amidst ongoing climate challenges represents a crucial step toward ensuring the continuity of education while addressing the immediate health risks posed by extreme weather conditions. It also underscores the urgency of implementing long-term strategies to enhance the resilience of the educational sector to climate impacts. As the country braces for the rainy season, the experiences of the past weeks serve as a stark reminder of the interconnectedness of climate change, health, and education, urging a concerted effort towards sustainable solutions and environmental stewardship.