River Brue Surge Threatens Glastonbury and Street in Somerset Floods

Amidst the verdant plains of Somerset, a delicate dance between nature and human habitation unfolds as the Environment Agency escalates its flood alert to a flood warning. The picturesque locales of Glastonbury and Street, cradled by the meandering River Brue, now face the brunt of rising river levels at Lovington, following recent rainfall.

A Surge of Waters: The River Brue at Lovington

The River Brue, a once serene waterway, has transformed into a formidable force, surging past its usual boundaries. The Environment Agency has issued an urgent flood warning, advising residents in the affected regions to exercise extreme caution and take immediate precautions.

As the river swells, low-lying areas around specific roads in Catsham, Cowbridge, and West Lydford have begun to feel the impact. The B3151 Glastonbury to Meare road, a vital artery connecting these quaint communities, now faces the imminent threat of flooding.

The Glastonbury Millstream: A Threat Rising

Properties along Dyehouse Lane in Glastonbury, nestled close to the Glastonbury Millstream, are particularly at risk. The Millstream, a once tranquil watercourse, now poses a significant threat, with overtopping expected in Baltonsborough.

The Environment Agency, in its relentless pursuit of public safety, has advised residents to deploy flood protection measures and avoid low-lying footpaths and bridges near watercourses. The message is clear: do not attempt to traverse floodwaters on foot, by bicycle, or in vehicles.

The Forecast: Light Rain and Persistent Risks

As the day progresses, the Met Office predicts additional light rainfall in the afternoon, potentially exacerbating the existing flood situation. The risk of flooding is projected to persist, with areas including Tootle Bridge, Catsham, Church Moor at Baltonsborough, Street Drove, Westhay Bridge, and Tadham Moor remaining under threat.

The Environment Agency continues to monitor rainfall and river levels closely, updating its warnings and advice as the situation evolves. For now, the communities of Glastonbury and Street stand united, weathering the storm in the face of nature's formidable display.

As the sun sets on this day, the River Brue continues its dance, a poignant reminder of the delicate balance between human habitation and the natural world. The people of Somerset, with their indomitable spirit, remain watchful, prepared to face whatever tomorrow may bring.