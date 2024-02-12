Snowstorm Threatens Vote on Housing Diversity in Eastern Massachusetts Town

The impending snowstorm may delay the crucial vote in an Eastern Massachusetts town on its plan to comply with the state's MBTA Communities law. The law mandates cities and towns served by the T to allow for multifamily housing near public transportation stations.

A Vote on Housing Diversity Amidst Snowstorm Concerns

Residents of a quaint Eastern Massachusetts town are anxiously awaiting the outcome of a vote on Tuesday. The vote concerns a plan to comply with the state's MBTA Communities zoning law, which requires zoning for multifamily housing near public transportation stations. However, a snowstorm expected to drop up to a foot of snow in the area has cast a shadow of uncertainty over the proceedings.

Balancing Housing Diversity and Traffic Concerns

The town is on the verge of compliance with the state's law, but needs approval from the Town Meeting for minor adjustments. Some residents are advocating for more housing diversity, while others are expressing concerns about the potential increase in traffic. Town officials have discussed various options to address these concerns, including refurbishing existing housing and constructing additional parking facilities.

Hingham's Proposal and the Public Hearing

Meanwhile, the Hingham Planning Board is gearing up to host a public hearing on its proposal to comply with the MBTA Community Zoning law. The meeting, scheduled for Monday, will review the proposed zoning overlay district and other locations under consideration. The annual town meeting will deliberate on Zoning Article GGG related to this law.

Despite the looming snowstorm, the Select Board has voted to request a postponement of the vote by one day to Wednesday. A hearing on the matter is set for Monday afternoon in Dedham District Court. The decision to delay the vote is aimed at ensuring the safety of voters and avoiding a low turnout due to the inclement weather.

As the town braces for the snowstorm, the outcome of the vote hangs in the balance. The decision will not only determine the town's compliance with the state's law but also shape its housing landscape for years to come. The vote is a testament to the delicate balance between housing diversity and community concerns, a narrative that is playing out in towns across the state.

Note: The article was written on February 12, 2024. The situation may have evolved since the publication of this article.