Snowfall Warning Issued for North Okanagan and Shuswap Regions; City Urges Resident Cooperation

In the wake of a Pacific frontal system merging with lingering cold air, Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the North Okanagan and Shuswap regions, including Vernon to Sicamous. The forecast anticipates an accumulation of 10 to 15 centimetres of snow on Friday, exacerbating the situation for local snow removal crews already grappling with heavy snowfall since the preceding Tuesday.

Advertisment

City's Call to Action

In an attempt to mitigate the impact and facilitate the snow clearing process, the City of Vernon is making a public appeal. Residents are being urged to clear their parked vehicles from the streets and remove excess snow from their driveways and walkways. The city's operations yard stands ready to address reports about any storm drains obscured by the snowfall.

A Test of Endurance for Snow Removal Crews

Advertisment

The snow removal crews have been working tirelessly, with shifts commencing as early as 4 a.m. and extending until midnight. The additional forecasted snowfall piles onto their workload, which has been substantial since the area received 15 cm of snow last Tuesday.

Local Resident Commends City Crews

Despite the challenging conditions, the city crews' efforts have not gone unnoticed. Local resident Doug MacLeod has lauded their prompt and effective response. While acknowledging that the crews have been proactive with brining and clearing main streets, MacLeod also noted that it can take up to 72 hours for them to reach all areas once the snowfall ceases. Thus, residents are encouraged to remain patient and continue to support the snow clearing efforts by complying with city directives.