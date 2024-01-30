Snow Clearing Operations and Safety Measures Initiated in Galyat Region Following Heavy Snowfall

The serene Galyat region, known for its picturesque landscapes and a popular destination for tourists, has been hit by a period of heavy snowfall. This includes the areas of Nathia Gali, Donga Gali, and Ayubia. In response, local authorities have sprung into action, initiating snow clearing operations to ensure safe travel through the hilly terrains.

Authorities Ensure Safe Travel

These operations are being spearheaded by the Galyat Development Authority (GDA) and Civil and Works Department. The efforts are being supervised by Additional Assistant Commissioner Galyat, Zark Yar Khan Toro, who is overseeing the road clearance and maintenance. Their goal is to prevent disruption of transportation in the upper parts of the country, a warning issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department due to the heavy snowfall.

Precautionary Advice for Tourists

Tourists planning to visit the Abbottabad district, which encompasses areas like Galyat and Thandiani, have been advised to take necessary precautions. These include verifying the fitness of their vehicles, carrying sufficient fuel, using snow chains for better traction, and driving at low speeds. Travelling during foggy or snowy conditions, especially at night, is strongly discouraged to avoid accidents.

Emergency Services at the Forefront

Emergency Service Rescue-1122, under the leadership of Director General Dr Khateer Ahmed, has established an emergency preparation plan for the safety of tourists in snowfall areas. Operational vehicles and staff are deployed at strategic points, and rescue stations with additional resources such as ambulances and equipment have been set up. These measures are in place to respond promptly to emergencies. Tourists are reminded to dial 1122 in the event of any accident or emergency.