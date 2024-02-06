Snow-Clad Southern California Mountain Communities Brace for More Snowfall

As the clock ticked over to Tuesday, Southern California's mountain communities found themselves in a transformed landscape, with the previous day's rain morphing into a winter snowscape. The overnight shift in weather caused local school districts to suspend classes and public works crews to swing into action to maintain road accessibility. Bear Valley and Rim of the World Unified school districts, in particular, announced closures in response to a Winter Storm Warning, which remained in effect till 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Deep Snow and Warnings

The National Weather Service had forecasted substantial snow accumulations, adding a thick white layer to the region. The predictions estimated at least two feet of snowfall above 7,000 feet elevation, ten to 20 inches at 6,000 feet, and a lighter dusting of one to three inches at lower elevations. The weather service also raised concerns about potential avalanches, road closures, and travel difficulties, particularly on the treacherous Grapevine route.

More Snow in the Forecast

As the week progresses, more snow is expected to fall, with the 4,000-feet elevation areas forecasted to experience a fresh layer of powder. This weather shift is not only impacting daily routines but also painting a picturesque scene, transforming the area into a winter wonderland.

A Powdery Paradise

The snowfall, while disruptive for some, brought a sense of joy and excitement for winter sports enthusiasts. A live camera at Mountain High Resort captured the transformed landscape, which reporter Shelby Nelson of KTLA 5 aptly described as a 'powdery paradise.' Nelson herself joined in the winter revelry, creating a snow angel live on-air, adding a touch of human warmth to the chilly news.