Snow Alert in Aveyron: Difficult Conditions Expected on A75, Larzac, and Lévezou

An approaching weather disturbance in Aveyron this Saturday evening is set to make road conditions challenging, particularly on the A75 motorway and in the areas of Larzac and Lévezou. With snowfall predicted to intensify overnight, authorities urge caution.

Impending Snowfall and Traffic Alerts

As an active weather disturbance makes its way towards Aveyron, the prefecture has issued an alert for road users, signaling potential difficulties on the roads. Despite Aveyron not being under particular vigilance by Weather France, unlike neighboring Lozère, the forecast suggests a significant drop in the rain-snow limit to around 400-600 meters. This change is expected to bring continuous precipitation, with snowfall rates reaching 1 to 2 cm per hour. The snow is anticipated to gradually taper off from west to east by Sunday morning.

Precautionary Measures and Snow Accumulation

Authorities have warned of the possibility of 3 to 10 cm of snow accumulation above 600 meters altitude, with higher amounts possible in certain areas. Such conditions may lead to difficult traffic situations on both the A75 motorway and secondary road networks, especially in Lévezou and Larzac. Road users are recommended to exercise increased caution while traveling through these regions over the weekend.

Advice for Motorists

With the impending weather conditions, motorists are advised to stay informed about the latest traffic and weather updates. Taking preventive measures, such as equipping vehicles with snow chains and planning for additional travel time, can help ensure safety. The prefecture's alert underscores the importance of preparation and vigilance during this active disturbance, aiming to minimize disruptions and ensure the well-being of all road users in Aveyron.

The upcoming snowfall in Aveyron highlights the unpredictable nature of weather and the need for readiness. As the community braces for a potentially challenging weekend, the collective response and adherence to safety recommendations will play a critical role in navigating the conditions ahead.