Shropshire Prepares for Snowfall: Met Office Issues Warnings

Shropshire Council has announced the deployment of 25 gritters across the county starting from 6pm on Wednesday and again from 4am on Thursday. This decision comes in response to the anticipated snowfall as per weather forecasts. The Met Office has issued an amber warning for parts of northwest Shropshire, including the Oswestry area and north Wales, suggesting that higher regions could witness significant snowfall, with accumulations of 20-25 cm expected.

Yellow Warning for the Rest of the County

The rest of the county falls under a yellow warning, indicating the potential for lower levels to see minimal snowfall, while some areas may receive 2-5 cm over several hours. Along with the main gritters, the council has also prepared four mini-gritters to treat car parks and other specific locations as needed.

Heavy Snow and Freezing Rain Expected

The Met Office's amber warning area forecast includes the possibility of persistent and heavy snow, which may later transition into freezing rain on higher routes above 200 meters. In the yellow warning area, the variations of rain, sleet, and snow are projected to vary significantly at low levels.

Police Warnings and Public Participation

Telford and Wrekin Police have issued an amber warning for snow and ice on Thursday, drawing attention to the potential for 10-15 cm of widespread snow and up to 25 cm on higher ground. Concurrently, residents are invited to share photos of the snow in their area, albeit with a caution to avoid risking safety for such pictures. National Highways has mobilized a fleet of 530 gritters and is advising motorists to plan their journeys and consider their necessity. The warnings also include potential power cuts, delays, and cancellations to rail travel, and impassable pavements and cycle paths. The Met Office and National Highways are strongly advising against travel in the affected areas, especially on higher routes, due to hazardous driving conditions.