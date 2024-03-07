Seville Schoolchildren Injured as Traveling Cinema Tent Collapses Amid Storm

Three students were injured when a traveling cinema tent collapsed in Seville's bustling Alameda de Hércules, trapping one under the structure. The incident occurred shortly before 1:00 p.m., amidst heavy rain and wind, highlighting the fragility of temporary installations against severe weather conditions. This accident involved schoolchildren from IES Julio Verne de Pino Montando, raising concerns about safety measures for educational outings.

Immediate Response and Rescue Efforts

Emergency services were alerted at 12:47 p.m., with reports of the cinema tent's collapse. A coordinated response involving Health Emergency Center 061, firefighters, National Police, Local Police, and Cecop was swiftly activated. Witnesses and nearby workers, including restaurant worker Daniel Rueda, rushed to assist, heroically freeing a girl trapped under the debris. The quick actions of teachers and bystanders were crucial in preventing further injuries.

Weather Conditions and Safety Concerns

The incident coincided with a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Seville, issued by the State Meteorological Agency. The accumulation of water on the cinema tent, exacerbated by the day's downpour, likely contributed to its collapse. Despite having all necessary permits and passing an inspection by the Prevention Service and fire extinguishing team, the tragedy raises questions about the adequacy of current safety standards and inspection protocols for temporary structures, especially in adverse weather conditions.

Looking Forward: Safety, Permits, and Prevention

The accident has prompted a reevaluation of safety measures for outdoor and temporary educational activities. As the Planetarium Go attraction, operated by a company from Jaén, prepares to move to its next location in Granada, authorities and organizers are urged to take stricter precautions. This event serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of weather and the importance of rigorous safety checks to protect public safety.