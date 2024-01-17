Severe Winter Storm Sweeps Region, Daylight Hours Set to Increase

As the calendar flipped to 2024, the region was caught in the icy grasp of a severe three-day storm. The extreme winter conditions that ensued saw intense cold, warnings for winter storms, wind chill, and avalanches. Unusually low temperatures were recorded, with highs not exceeding 12 degrees Fahrenheit and lows dipping below minus 5 degrees.

A Season of Extremes

The storm led to freezing rain, power outages, and road closures across Oregon and Washington, affecting nearly 90,000 residents. Icy roads forced the closure of two main interstates in the Pacific Northwest, with several crashes and injuries reported. The storm made a cross-country journey, impacting 30 states from the Northwest to the Northeast.

In Oregon, the severe weather led to widespread power outages, prompting the state's governor to declare a state of emergency for Lane County. The ice storm resulted in road closures, downed trees and power lines, and created challenging travel conditions for emergency medical workers. The National Weather Service warned of more severe weather, with millions of people under ice storm warnings and winter weather advisories.

The Human Impact

As arctic temperatures swept across the region, the effects were felt by all, both humans and wildlife. The storm led to several weather-related deaths and urged power suppliers to encourage residents to conserve energy. In Texas, even sea creatures felt the chill, with sea turtles being brought to rehabilitation facilities.

The storm also disrupted air travel and resulted in warnings of high winds and flooding in Hawaii. In the Pacific Northwest, at least seven deaths were reported, including two from fallen trees and five from hypothermia. Schools and government buildings were closed, flights were delayed or canceled, and travel bans were issued in certain areas.

Signs of Change

However, amidst the frost and frigid conditions, a glimmer of hope emerged. On Thursday, January 18th, the region experienced its first sunset after 5 p.m. since early November. This marked a turning point, signaling that the days will now gradually become longer until the summer solstice on June 20th. According to Time and Date, a website that tracks astronomical events, sunset times will increase, and daylight hours will grow over the coming months. These statistics also show the difference in daylight hours between the winter solstice and summer solstice in Fort Collins, offering a detailed insight into the changing daylight patterns as the seasons shift from winter to summer.