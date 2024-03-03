Severe Weather Strikes North India: Avalanches, Heavy Snowfall, and Rain Impact Regions

Recent weather disturbances have caused havoc in North India, with avalanches in Himachal Pradesh, blocked roads in Jammu and Kashmir, and heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted an intense western disturbance to affect the Western Himalayan region, potentially leading to more severe weather conditions.

Advertisment

Unprecedented Weather Patterns

The IMD's forecast points to a significant western disturbance, along with a cyclonic circulation over northwest Afghanistan, affecting weather patterns across North India. This has resulted in avalanches, hailstorms, and high-speed winds across several states, including the National Capital Region (NCR). The meteorological department has issued warnings for heavy to very heavy rain or snow in isolated areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, with predictions of hail in various northern states.

Impact and Response

Advertisment

An avalanche in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district and heavy snowfall across the state have led to the closure of over 500 roads, including five national highways. Despite these challenges, no casualties have been reported thus far. The local meteorological offices continue to monitor the situation, predicting a wet spell until March 7. The recent snowfall has been significant, with Rohtang receiving the maximum snowfall, measuring 150 cm in the past 24 hours.

Looking Ahead

As another Western Disturbance is expected to impact the region starting from the night of March 5, authorities and residents are on high alert for potential further disruptions. The continuous wet spell marks a wet start to the pre-monsoon season, with temperatures across the northwestern plains expected to remain normal till mid-March. This series of western disturbances underscores the unpredictable nature of weather patterns and the importance of preparedness and response strategies to mitigate their impact.