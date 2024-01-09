en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Weather

Severe Weather Forecast: Tornado Damage and Warnings Along Florida Coast

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:53 pm EST
Severe Weather Forecast: Tornado Damage and Warnings Along Florida Coast

On a day that bore witness to the formidable power of nature, an EF-0 tornado measuring a football field wide traced a path of destruction over a mile and a half through Fort Lauderdale. The tornado, with wind speeds clocking in at 80 mph, left a trail of minor tree, roof, and power line damage in its wake. Despite the severity of the weather, no injuries were reported, a testament to the preparedness of the affected communities.

Warnings and Observations

Multiple tornado warnings were sounded across the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast, with several funnel clouds observed over Martin County and St. Lucie County. However, these menacing clouds did not further touch down, sparing these regions from additional destruction.

The Forecast Ahead

The weather forecast paints a similar picture for tomorrow, with a low chance of isolated tornadoes, but an increased likelihood of gusty winds and heavy rainfall moving in tomorrow night. A gale warning has been issued for the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County Coast, with potential for tropical storm force winds.

Weather System and Impacts

A substantial weather system is advancing across the central part of the country, set to bring a series of fronts through the region. Rainfall is expected to intensify during the evening hours, with the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms ahead of the front. Once the front passes, the weather is predicted to settle, turning quieter and cooler, with high pressure leading to decreased rain chances. Boating and beach conditions are anticipated to be hazardous, with a high risk for rip currents. The mercury is expected to dip to the 60s and 70s at night, with daytime highs in the low to mid-80s before the front arrives.

As we look further ahead, temperatures will spike to near record highs by Friday before another potent cold front brings a dramatic temperature drop over the weekend. Residents are urged to stay safe and be prepared for these severe weather conditions, keeping abreast of updates and taking necessary precautions.

0
Weather
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Weather

See more
46 seconds ago
Shedding Light on Seasonal Affective Disorder: Insights from 'Across the Sky' Podcast
As the calendar flips to January, the holiday cheer dissipates, and the reality of winter begins to settle in. For many, this month is synonymous with shorter, colder days, burgeoning post-holiday bills, and a general sense of melancholy. But a deeper issue lurks beneath the surface, one that extends far beyond the ‘winter blues.’ In
Shedding Light on Seasonal Affective Disorder: Insights from 'Across the Sky' Podcast
Glynn County Schools Shuts Down Due to Severe Weather Forecast
1 hour ago
Glynn County Schools Shuts Down Due to Severe Weather Forecast
Multiple Schools Announce Delayed Starts Amid Anticipated Hazardous Conditions
1 hour ago
Multiple Schools Announce Delayed Starts Amid Anticipated Hazardous Conditions
Rain Meets Roof at NRG Stadium: Michigan-Washington Championship Game Unperturbed
3 mins ago
Rain Meets Roof at NRG Stadium: Michigan-Washington Championship Game Unperturbed
Escalating Crisis in Victoria: Flooding Spurs Evacuations, Emergency Responses
6 mins ago
Escalating Crisis in Victoria: Flooding Spurs Evacuations, Emergency Responses
Flash Flooding in Regional Victoria: A Wake-Up Call for Improved Disaster Preparedness
33 mins ago
Flash Flooding in Regional Victoria: A Wake-Up Call for Improved Disaster Preparedness
Latest Headlines
World News
Minnesota Vikings Set to Face Aaron Rodgers' Jets in 2024 NFL Season Schedule
36 seconds
Minnesota Vikings Set to Face Aaron Rodgers' Jets in 2024 NFL Season Schedule
Shedding Light on Seasonal Affective Disorder: Insights from 'Across the Sky' Podcast
46 seconds
Shedding Light on Seasonal Affective Disorder: Insights from 'Across the Sky' Podcast
Mark Dantonio to Enter College Football Hall of Fame: A Testament to an Illustrious Career
1 min
Mark Dantonio to Enter College Football Hall of Fame: A Testament to an Illustrious Career
Diagnostic Errors Implicate 1 in 15 Deaths: Groundbreaking Study Reveals
1 min
Diagnostic Errors Implicate 1 in 15 Deaths: Groundbreaking Study Reveals
Mark Few on the Verge of 700 Career Victories: A Milestone in Sight
1 min
Mark Few on the Verge of 700 Career Victories: A Milestone in Sight
Bradford Bulls' Dalton Desmond-Walker and Kallem Rodgers Sign With New Clubs
2 mins
Bradford Bulls' Dalton Desmond-Walker and Kallem Rodgers Sign With New Clubs
Seattle Seahawks Season Review: Reflections and Future Prospects
2 mins
Seattle Seahawks Season Review: Reflections and Future Prospects
Rain Meets Roof at NRG Stadium: Michigan-Washington Championship Game Unperturbed
3 mins
Rain Meets Roof at NRG Stadium: Michigan-Washington Championship Game Unperturbed
Abbey Clancy's Health Scare: A Case of Tight Jeans and Health Anxiety
3 mins
Abbey Clancy's Health Scare: A Case of Tight Jeans and Health Anxiety
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
37 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 hour
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app