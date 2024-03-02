Severe Weather Causes Havoc on I-86 and I-15, Truckers Urged to Chain Up

In response to the severe weather conditions blanketing the Pocatello area, truck drivers are now required to use chains on interstates I-86 and I-15. The Idaho State Police are currently managing an influx of slide-offs and collisions, signaling significant travel disruptions.

Immediate Response to Weather Crisis

With the snow continuing to fall heavily across I-86 and I-15, authorities, including the Idaho State Police and the Idaho Transportation Department, are on high alert. Their main objective is to mitigate the effects of the storm, clearing accidents and ensuring the roads are safe for travel. Motorists are advised to prepare for delays and be aware of potential temporary road closures as the teams work diligently to manage the situation.

Advisory for Truck Drivers

Truck operators traversing these routes are specifically instructed to equip their vehicles with chains to maintain traction and prevent accidents. This precautionary measure is essential for keeping the flow of traffic steady and minimizing the risk of slide-offs and pile-ups in these treacherous conditions.

Travel Disruptions and Safety Measures

Travelers in the Pocatello area are facing significant delays as law enforcement and road maintenance crews tackle the challenging weather conditions. The public is encouraged to stay informed about the latest road conditions and closures. Safety officials remind drivers to exercise caution, reduce speed, and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles to navigate the snowy roads safely.

As the community braces for more snow, the focus remains on clearing the roads and ensuring the safety of all motorists. These efforts underscore the importance of preparedness and adherence to safety advisories during severe weather events.