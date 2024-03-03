Severe Weather Alert: Thunderstorms, Hail Hit Sistan and Baluchestan, Urgent Warnings Issued

Recent severe weather conditions have sparked urgent warnings across Sistan and Baluchestan Province, with forecasters predicting more thunderstorms, potential hail, and flash flooding. Mohsen Heydari, the provincial meteorological department's director general, emphasized the critical nature of the situation, advising residents to take immediate precautions to protect lives and property.

Intense Weather Patterns and Precautions

According to Heydari, cities including Zarabad, Fanouj, Lashar, Qasr-e Qand, Nikshahr, Sarbaz, Rask, Konarak, Chabahar, and Dashtiyari are bracing for the most intense weather events. Residents are strongly advised to avoid river areas, halt livestock grazing in elevated regions, and exercise extreme caution while driving. The call to protect agricultural products from the impending weather conditions underlines the potential economic impact of the storms.

Infrastructure Damage and Cultural Loss

The deluge has already inflicted significant damage on the province's infrastructure and historical sites. Floodwaters have notably damaged the historic Heydarabad Castle in Khash County, posing a threat to the region's cultural heritage. Mojtaba Saadatian, deputy head of the provincial department of cultural heritage, tourism, and handicrafts, noted that the castle suffered damage to its outer space and inner walls, highlighting the devastating impact of natural disasters on historical structures. Efforts are underway to assess and address the extent of the damage.

Positive Impact on Water Reserves

Despite the destruction, the recent heavy rainfall has had a silver lining for the region's water reserves. Mohammad Amin Barani, manager of the Sistan and Balouchestan regional water authority, reported that key dams, including Zirdan, Pishin, Shey Kalk, and Khairabad, have reached full capacity and are overflowing. This replenishment comes after years of drought, marking a crucial development for the area's water management and agricultural practices.

The severe weather has prompted a comprehensive response from local and national authorities. Minister of Interior Ahmad Vahidi visited affected areas, pledging support for road repairs and infrastructure improvements. Additionally, provincial airport directors have mobilized to assist with emergency response and relief efforts, demonstrating a coordinated effort to mitigate the impact of the storms and support affected communities. As the region navigates this challenging period, the focus remains on recovery, resilience, and preparation for future weather events.